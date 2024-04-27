Japan Airlines cancels flight as captain drunk at U.S. hotel

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. said Friday it recently canceled a flight from Dallas to Tokyo after the 49-year-old captain engaged in disruptive behavior while drunk at his hotel in the U.S. city and received a warning from local police.

The airline said it decided to cancel Flight 11 to Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Wednesday as it needed to check his physical and mental status, but could not find an alternate pilot for the 11:05 a.m. departure. JAL helped 157 passengers transfer to other flights.

After arriving in Dallas from Haneda on Monday, the captain had dined with other crew members at a restaurant s...