Japan's Golden Week holidays start, around year after COVID downgrade

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Golden Week holidays started Saturday, with train stations and airports across the country crowded with people heading to resorts or returning to hometowns. It is almost a year since the country downgraded the threat level of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza and significantly relaxed health measures that had discouraged people from going out. Over 2.6 million people were booked for domestic flights between Saturday and May 6, almost the same level as the holiday period last year, and 490,000 for international flights, up about 20 percent, airlines said April 19. As f...