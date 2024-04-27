Baseball: Ohtani hits 7th homer as Dodgers pummel Blue Jays 12-2

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani homered in his first at-bat Friday to spark the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 12-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. The two-way star, who rejected the Blue Jays and a shortlist of other clubs in the offseason to sign his record 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, was met by a chorus of boos from the home crowd at Rogers Centre. He wasted no time putting the visitors on the board in the series opener, smashing his third pitch from Toronto starter Chris Bassitt (2-4) deep over the right field wall for a solo home run. The home run was Ohtani's first in three games and his sev...