Football: Clinical Iwata down leaders Machida 2-0 at home

Newsfrom Japan

Captain Ko Matsubara scored the opener and Ryo Germain netted his 10th goal in as many games with a penalty as Jubilo Iwata handed Machida Zelvia a 2-0 defeat that dislodged the visitors from the top of the J-League first-division standings. Cerezo Osaka moved back to the top on 19 points, ahead of Machida on goal difference, after Leo Ceara hit a brace in their 2-2 home draw against a Yokohama F Marinos showing signs of fatigue following their Asian Champions League semifinal victory midweek. Marinos are on 15 points, while Iwata have 13. A physical and well-disciplined Machida dominated the ...