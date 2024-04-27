Baseball: Hawks come from behind to beat Lions

Newsfrom Japan

Ukyo Shuto doubled and scored the winning run on Hikaru Kawase's one-out 10th-inning single as the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks came from behind Saturday to beat the Seibu Lions 2-1. The Hawks tied it at Mizuho PayPay Dome on Akira Nakamura's seventh-inning RBI pinch-hit single. In the 10th, Nakamura encouraged Kawase, who had entered as a pinch-runner and had yet to bat. "He told me, 'Just give it your best shot and it will be fine,'" Kawase said. "The veterans on this team are so cool." With Shuto on third after a sacrifice, the Lions walked slugger Yuki Yanagita intentionally to fa...