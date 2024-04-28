Electric scooter accidents in Japan surge after rules eased

Newsfrom Japan

The average number of monthly accidents involving electric scooters has shown a six-fold rise in Japan after the country started allowing users to ride the vehicles without a driver’s license in July, recent data by the National Police Agency showed.

Traffic experts have warned of the risks of fatal accidents as the number of scooter users increases, and public awareness regarding the traffic rules associated with this relatively new form of transport seems to be low.

Over the six months from July, 85 traffic accidents involving electric scooters resulted in 86 injuries. This nearly matched th...