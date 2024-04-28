Baseball: Yoshida goes 4-for-5 as Red Sox clobber Cubs 17-0

Newsfrom Japan

Masataka Yoshida went 4-for-5 with one RBI in his first appearance in six games as the Boston Red Sox trounced the Chicago Cubs 17-0 on Saturday.

Batting sixth as the designated hitter, Yoshida singled in the second, fourth and seventh innings at Fenway Park, before sparking a six-run eighth by doubling in a run with two outs for a 12-0 lead.

“Getting a hit on your first trip to the plate lifts you,” Yoshida said. “I managed to get a clean hit to the opposite field off a fastball.”

The Red Sox amassed 21 hits in the game and Yoshida scored three runs as the former Orix Buffalo took his tally t...