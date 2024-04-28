Football: Unbeaten Hiroshima held by Kawasaki, denied J1 top spot

Newsfrom Japan

Sanfrecce Hiroshima missed a chance to move atop the J-League first division after a pulsating 2-2 draw at home with Kawasaki Frontale on Sunday. The only unbeaten J1 team after 10 games, Hiroshima found Kawasaki keeper Naoto Kamifukumoto in spirited form at Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima and settled for a point that moved them to 18 points, one below leaders Cerezo Osaka, and Machida Zelvia. The dominant home side led in the 38th minute when forward Yuki Ohashi soared high to nod in captain Sho Sasaki's cross from the left, but Kamifukumoto kept the damage to a minimum heading into the break as h...