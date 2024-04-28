Baseball: Tigers come back to beat Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Yusuke Oyama's two-run flare single brought the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers from behind in a 4-3 win Sunday over the Yakult Swallows. With two outs and two on and Hanshin trailing 3-2 at historic Koshien Stadium near Osaka, Oyama hit a little flare. Swallows left fielder Domingo Santana dashed in but was unable to come up with a sliding catch. Oyama credited the wind off nearby Osaka Bay, a famous feature of Japan's oldest major league stadium. "I think the sea breeze came to my rescue," Oyama said. Santana had robbed the Tigers of a two-out, two-run single with a sliding catch in th...