Japan, EU to boost economic security ties, reduce dependency on China

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the European Union will agree to deepen cooperation on economic security, including strengthening supply chain resilience for semiconductors and other critical materials, government sources said Sunday, with the move coming amid efforts to reduce dependency on specific countries such as China. The leaders of Japan and the 27-nation bloc are working toward issuing a joint statement promoting the establishment of transparent, resilient and sustainable supply chains at a Japan-EU High-level Economic Dialogue to be held in Paris in early May, the sources said. Japan has been trying to de...