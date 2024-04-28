China to resume Taiwan-bound travel for Fujian Province residents

Newsfrom Japan

China said it will resume Taiwan-bound travel for residents of Fujian Province in the country’s southeast during a meeting on Sunday with the island’s opposition lawmakers.

Rao Quan, China’s vice culture and tourism minister, made the remarks to Nationalist Party legislators when they met ahead of the May 20 inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing views as a separatist.

The vice minister said Beijing will first restart the travel of Fujian residents to Matsu, a remote group of Taiwan islands, and then allow group tours to other parts of the self-ruled territory after resumin...