Tokyo-Hakata shinkansen trains to offer private rooms from FY 2026
Shinkansen bullet trains linking Tokyo, Osaka and Hakata will start to offer special seats in dedicated rooms from fiscal 2026 as its operator seeks to satisfy growing demand for luxury and privacy on rail journeys.
Central Japan Railway Co. plans to install two private rooms per bullet train, equipped with reclining seats with foot rests. Passengers can have access to Wi-Fi, and adjust settings such as lighting, air-conditioning and audio based on their preference.
The new seats to be installed on some N700S trains will be designed to give an improved travel experience to customers, going a s...