Baseball: Uwasawa set for MLB debut with Red Sox

Japanese right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa is on track for his Major League Baseball debut after the Boston Red Sox recalled him from the minors on Sunday.

The 30-year-old pitched for Triple-A Worcester following his March 27 trade to Boston from the Tampa Bay Rays, who initially signed him to a minor league deal after his posting by the Nippon Ham Fighters.

He spent spring training with the Rays but exercised an option in his contract to seek a major league deal elsewhere after being told he would not make Tampa Bay’s MLB roster.

Uwasawa told MLB.com he was “beyond excited to be here” after arrivi...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News