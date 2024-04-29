Baseball: Uwasawa set for MLB debut with Red Sox

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa is on track for his Major League Baseball debut after the Boston Red Sox recalled him from the minors on Sunday.

The 30-year-old pitched for Triple-A Worcester following his March 27 trade to Boston from the Tampa Bay Rays, who initially signed him to a minor league deal after his posting by the Nippon Ham Fighters.

He spent spring training with the Rays but exercised an option in his contract to seek a major league deal elsewhere after being told he would not make Tampa Bay’s MLB roster.

Uwasawa told MLB.com he was “beyond excited to be here” after arrivi...