Baseball: Uwasawa set for MLB debut with Red Sox
Japanese right-hander Naoyuki Uwasawa is on track for his Major League Baseball debut after the Boston Red Sox recalled him from the minors on Sunday.
The 30-year-old pitched for Triple-A Worcester following his March 27 trade to Boston from the Tampa Bay Rays, who initially signed him to a minor league deal after his posting by the Nippon Ham Fighters.
He spent spring training with the Rays but exercised an option in his contract to seek a major league deal elsewhere after being told he would not make Tampa Bay’s MLB roster.
Uwasawa told MLB.com he was “beyond excited to be here” after arrivi...