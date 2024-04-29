Baseball: Yanagita homer wraps up Hawks’ 3rd straight walk-off win

Newsfrom Japan

Yuki Yanagita hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to give the SoftBank Hawks a 5-4 victory over the Seibu Lions on Monday.

With runners on first and second, Yanagita drove a 1-0 pitch from Albert Abreu over the fence in right-center at Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka.

The Pacific League-leading Hawks won all three games of the series in a walk-off, extending their winning streak to six games.

“A miracle happened,” Yanagita said in his post-game interview. “I just wanted to keep our rally going for the next batter, Takuya (Kai), but I hit the ball solidly with the bar...