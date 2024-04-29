Japanese firm aims to spread new baseball game for everyone

Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

A new baseball game based on a popular, decades-old toy version of the sport is allowing people with and without disabilities to experience the joys of the diamond.

Universal Baseball, developed by Tokyo-based railcar maintenance firm Horie Sharyo Denso Corp., was played in New York on April 21, for the first time outside Japan, with former Yankees slugger Hideki Matsui appearing as a special guest.

The game has been played about 200 times in Japan since 2019.

A player hits the ball by pulling on a string connected to the bat. The cord only needs to be pulled one centimeter, requiring no physi...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News