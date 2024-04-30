URGENT: Japan’s industrial output in March rises 3.8% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s industrial output in March rose 3.8 percent from the previous month, government data showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 101.1 against the 2020 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. It followed a 0.6 percent decline in February.

In fiscal 2023 ended March, industrial output contracted 2.0 percent from the previous year.