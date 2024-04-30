Tokyo stocks open higher as tech shares track U.S. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, as technology shares tracked overnight advances by their U.S. counterparts.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 380.23 points, or 1.00 percent, from Friday to 38,314.99. The broader Topix index was up 35.16 points, or 1.31 percent, at 2,721.64.

Japanese financial markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by wholesale trade, electric appliance and machinery issues.

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 156 yen range after a suspected intervention Monday by Japanes...