Kishida says no plan to dissolve Diet after defeat in by-elections

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that he has no intention to dissolve parliament, two days after his Liberal Democratic Party lost three seats in House of Representatives by-elections.

Kishida told reporters that the LDP and the government will “concentrate on achieving results by tackling several issues. I don’t have any plan at all” to dissolve the lower house for a snap election.

The premier, meanwhile, declined to comment on whether Japan stepped into the foreign exchange market to buy the yen on Monday, after the currency dropped to the 160 range against the U.S. dollar.