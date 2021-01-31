Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade pact

Newsfrom Japan

Britain will make a formal request to join the 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade bloc, its trade ministry said Saturday.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will speak with her counterparts from Japan and New Zealand on Monday morning, with formal talks beginning later this year, the department said.

Britain would become the first new country to join the TPP since its formation in 2018, as well as the first non-Pacific nation. The regional agreement groups Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. In a statement, Briti...