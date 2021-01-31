FEATURE: Meat seller in rural Japan encourages bulk-buying amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

An online meat seller in rural Japan has caught the eye of consumers spending more time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic with her range of domestic-branded beef she sells by the block.

Junko Katane opened “Oniku Japan” (meaning “Meat Japan”) in Niigata in 2016 and the shop’s sales jumped tenfold in 2020 from the previous year as more people became stay-at-home cooks under the pandemic.

“I hope people feel the excitement of holding a big chunk of meat in their hands and experience joy when they think about how to prepare it,” said Katane, 45. Online orders, which are mostly for beef, are p...