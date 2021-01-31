Highlights of Japan-related events scheduled for Feb. 1-7

Newsfrom Japan

Highlights of Japan-related events for Feb. 1-7: Feb. 1 (Mon) -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association, Japan Mini Vehicles Association to release data on new motor vehicle sales in Japan for January. In the past three months, domestic auto sales have risen from the previous year. The focus is on whether they can sustain the upward momentum. -- Japan Airlines, Nintendo to release April-December earnings reports. It will be closely watched whether JAL will make a downward revision to an expected net loss of up to 270 billion yen ($2.6 billion) for the business year to March. The airline has redu...