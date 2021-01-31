Basketball: Hachimura admits struggling in return to court

Newsfrom Japan

After sitting out nearly three weeks due to coronavirus safety measures, Rui Hachimura said Saturday his return to NBA action has been "very difficult physically and mentally." The second-year forward on Friday played his first game for the Washington Wizards since Jan. 11, scoring nine points and grabbing five rebounds in a 116-100 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Washington had postponed six games after several players tested positive for the virus, but Hachimura and five teammates remained sidelined under the safety protocols when the team resumed its schedule last Sunday. It was the sec...