Tokyo stocks open higher after Nikkei's recent sharp declines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as buying kicked in after the Nikkei index posted its largest one-day drop in six months late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 150.67 points, or 0.54 percent, from Friday to 27,814.06. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.78 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,818.56. Gainers were led by glass and ceramics product, nonferrous metal, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 104.71-72 yen compared with 104.67-77 yen i...