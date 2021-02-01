Tokyo stocks rise in morning on dip-buying, upbeat earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning as investors snapped up bargains following sharp declines last week in the benchmark Nikkei, while earnings reports from some Japanese firms also helped improve sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 241.87 points, or 0.87 percent, from Friday to 27,905.26. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 14.79 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,823.57. Gainers were led by glass and ceramics product, nonferrous metal and metal product issues.