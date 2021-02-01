Japan's Shinkin Central Bank sets up 1st Asia subsidiary in Singapore

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Shinkin Central Bank, the central institution for credit associations in Japan, has decided to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore this month, its first local arm in Asia. Shinkin Singapore Pte. Ltd. will have U.S. dollar-based capital equivalent to 1 billion yen and is scheduled to start operation in July to cater to a growing number of Japanese small and medium-sized businesses in Southeast Asia, Shinkin Central Bank said last Thursday in a press release. The new company will engage in lending to overseas outlets of clients of "shinkin" credit union banks and help them expand their...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News