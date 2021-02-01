Tokyo stocks end higher on dip-buying, upbeat earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday as investors snapped up bargains following sharp declines last week in the benchmark Nikkei, while earnings reports from some Japanese firms also lifted the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 427.66 points, or 1.55 percent, from Friday at 28,091.05. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 21.06 points, or 1.16 percent, higher at 1,829.84. Gainers were led by glass and ceramics product, nonferrous metal and metal product issues.