Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. said Monday it has revised down its net loss outlook for fiscal 2020 to 300 billion yen ($2.86 billion) from the previous forecast of between 240 billion yen and 270 billion yen due to falling air travel demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The major airline said it posted a net loss of 212.72 billion yen in the April-December period, on sales of 356.55 billion yen, down from 1.11 trillion yen a year earlier.