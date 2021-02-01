Baseball: Spring training begins quietly in Japan amid coronavirus surge

Newsfrom Japan

Spring training camp kicked off quietly for Nippon Professional Baseball on Monday with all 12 teams playing in empty ballparks as the coronavirus continues to impact the world of sport. Spring training sites have always attracted out-of-prefecture tourists, but this year baseball fans have been shut out of parks while all players, managers, coaches and staff had to undergo PCR testing before reporting to their respective camps. The Japanese government has declared a state of emergency for 11 of Japan's 47 prefectures that is supposed to end on Feb. 7. The southern Japanese prefectures of Okin...