Panasonic to end solar cell production by March 2022

Panasonic Corp. said Monday it will end solar cell production at its factories in Malaysia and Japan by the end of the business year ending March 2022, withdrawing from the business after facing fierce competition from Chinese rivals. The decision to stop production of solar cells for use in houses, public and industrial facilities is part of Panasonic's restructuring to withdraw from low-profit businesses. The Osaka-based firm said it will continue to sell photovoltaic products under the Panasonic brand made by its manufacturing partners. The company's factory in Malaysia will stop producing ...