Japan new car sales rise 6.8% in Jan. despite coronavirus pandemic

Sales of new cars in Japan rose 6.8 percent to 384,442 units in January from a year earlier for the fourth straight month of increase, industry body data showed Monday. The Japan Automobile Dealers Association data suggest the impact on car sales of the second state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, which Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared in Tokyo and 10 prefectures, was limited. Sales excluding those of minicars rose 6.8 percent to 236,592 vehicles, the data said. By brand, Toyota Motor Corp. saw sales of 119,504 units, up 13.8 percent, while those of Nissan Motor Co. were up 3.9 ...