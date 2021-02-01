Nintendo ups FY 2020 net profit outlook to record 400 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. on Monday again raised its net profit outlook for the current business year through March to a record 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion), enjoying robust demand for its game console and hit titles as people spend more time gaming amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nintendo previously forecast a 300 billion yen net profit for the year. Sales are now expected to rise 22.3 percent from the previous year to 1.6 trillion yen, revised up from the previously estimated 1.4 trillion yen, according to Nintendo known for its Switch game console. It is projecting an operating profit of 560 billion ye...