URGENT: U.K. makes formal request to join TPP free trade pact

Newsfrom Japan

The United Kingdom made a formal request on Monday to join the 11-party Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade bloc. British Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss made the request in a videoconference with Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister in charge of TPP negotiations, and New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O'Connor. The United Kingdom would become the first new country to join the TPP since its implementation in 2018, as well as the first non-Pacific nation. The regional agreement groups Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore a...