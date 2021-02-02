Tokyo stocks open almost flat following Wall Street gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened almost flat Tuesday, with investor sentiment supported by an overnight gain in U.S. shares and continuing hopes for a recovery in domestic companies' earnings. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 5.61 points, or 0.02 percent, from Monday to 28,096.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.98 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,831.82. Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, glass and ceramics product, and land transportation issues, while securities house and pharmaceutical issues led decline...