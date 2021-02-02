Soccer: Minamino joins Southampton on loan from Liverpool

Newsfrom Japan

Southampton have completed a late move to sign Liverpool's Takumi Minamino on loan for the rest of the season, the English Premier League side said Tuesday. The 26-year-old Japanese midfielder has played 31 games and scored four goals since arriving at Anfield from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020. He was overlooked in the seven league games following his first league goal for Liverpool at Crystal Palace in December, going unused in six and playing six minutes in one substitute appearance. Minamino becomes the first Japanese player since Maya Yoshida to play for the Saints. The move was annou...