Tokyo stocks advance in morning on Wall Street gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, with investor sentiment improved by an overnight rise on Wall Street that helped ease concerns that speculative moves could cause further market disruption. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 285.15 points, or 1.02 percent, from Monday to 28,376.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 17.56 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,847.40. Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, iron and steel, and mining issues.