Japan's Nichirei Logistics expands Thai distribution center

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. is beefing up its distribution operations in Thailand to better serve its growing number of customers in the Southeast Asian country. Nichirei Logistics said Monday it has added a new complex to the distribution center of SCG Nichirei Logistics Co., a joint venture between the Tokyo-based company and SCG Logistics Management Co. of Thai conglomerate Siam Cement Group, in Samutprakarn Province near Bangkok. Nichirei Logistics, a temperature-controlled logistics arm of food giant Nichirei Corp., said the new complex features quick-freezing and thawing facili...