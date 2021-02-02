FEATURE: Massive project near Tokyo heralds rise of hyperscale data centers

Newsfrom Japan

In just under a decade, a vast area of idle land situated outside Tokyo where trucks loaded with building materials rush to and fro will become the site of Japan's biggest data-center campus, covering an area seven times as large as the Tokyo Dome baseball stadium. Construction was launched in October by Daiwa House Industry Co., Japan's largest homebuilder. It is the first time the company will build such a facility, eyeing a market that is set to boom in line with the sharp increase in data traffic due to the rapid digitalization of society. According to Tokyo-based research company IDC Japa...