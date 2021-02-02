Tokyo stocks rally as fears of market disruptions alleviated

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday, extending their rally following a market rout last week, as investors' concerns about further disruptions in trading eased after a rebound overnight on Wall Street. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 271.12 points, or 0.97 percent, from Monday at 28,362.17. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 17.18 points, or 0.94 percent, higher at 1,847.02. Gainers were led by nonferrous metal, transportation equipment and land transportation issues.