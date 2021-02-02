Tennis: Osaka untroubled in first Australian Open warm-up match

Newsfrom Japan

Naomi Osaka made a strong start to her warm-up for the Australian Open on Tuesday, breezing past France's Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne. Playing her opening WTA match of 2021 and first since winning the U.S. Open in September, world No. 3 Osaka held serve throughout the 71-minute contest against No. 53 Cornet. The 23-year-old Osaka will be aiming for her second Australian Open crown when the tournament begins next Monday, after winning the title in Melbourne two years ago. Australian Open organizers delayed the start of this year's tournament by...