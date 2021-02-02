China's top diplomat urges Biden not to meddle in internal affairs

Newsfrom Japan

China's foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi on Tuesday urged the administration of new U.S. President Joe Biden not to interfere in the nation's internal affairs while calling for an improvement in relations between the world's two major powers. Yang, a former foreign minister, also said in his speech at an online event held by a private U.S. organization that Beijing can work in tandem with Washington to tackle global climate change and the novel coronavirus pandemic. His remarks came as China has pledged to take a tough stance against the new U.S. administration, inaugurated on Jan. 20. Meanwhi...