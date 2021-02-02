Soccer: Japan forward Tanaka joining Leverkusen on loan

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Mina Tanaka will join Bayer Leverkusen in the German first division on loan until June, her Japanese club INAC Kobe said Tuesday. The 26-year-old was the top scorer for four straight seasons in the Japanese top flight from 2016 with her former club Nippon TV Beleza. "This is my first challenge abroad, so I'm anxious, but also really looking forward to it," said Tanaka, a leading candidate to start up front for Nadeshiko Japan at the Tokyo Olympics. Tanaka scored a team-high 12 goals for INAC last season.