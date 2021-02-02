1-month virus emergency extension may cut consumption by 3.6 tril. yen

Newsfrom Japan

The one-month extension of the government's latest state of emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic covering Tokyo and other parts of Japan could reduce the country's consumption by 3.6 trillion yen ($34 billion), according to an economist. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga extended the country's second emergency declaration to March 7 on Tuesday, leading Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at the Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, to make the estimate. Amid a resurgence of virus infection cases across the country, the emergency extension "has ensured negative growth of the Japanese eco...