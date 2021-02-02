Basketball: Japan teams handed tough groups at Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Host Japan was handed a tough draw in both basketball tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, with the men placed alongside Spain and Argentina and the women set to face six-time reigning champion the United States. The Japan men's team, currently ranked 41st in the world and making its seventh Olympic appearance -- and its first since 1976 in Montreal -- has been placed in Group C alongside No. 2 Spain, fourth-ranked Argentina and the winner of a qualifying event featuring Lithuania, South Korea, Venezuela, Poland, Slovenia and Angola. The women's draw sees 10th-ranked Japan, playing in...