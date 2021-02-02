Tokyo's oldest stone bridge to reopen in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's oldest remaining stone bridge from the late 1800s, which was damaged during a deadly earthquake of March 2011 that devastated Japan's northeastern region, has been restored to its double-arched glory and will reopen in April, officials said Tuesday. Pedestrians will be able to cross the historical Tokiwa Bridge, which links the capital's Chiyoda and Chuo wards over the Nihonbashi River, from mid-April following the completion of work in the surrounding area, Chiyoda Ward's roads and parks division said. Workers had been carefully restoring the bridge, originally built in 1877, after it...