FOCUS: Myanmar's unrest may benefit China, make regional security fragile

Fears are mounting that Myanmar's political disruption may provide a window of opportunity for China to get closer to the Southeast Asian country, making security ties among democratic forces fragile. Should the United States take a hardline posture against Myanmar's military that seized power on Monday, it would prompt the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member to strengthen relations with the communist power. China's growing proximity to Myanmar could also undermine the "free and open Indo-Pacific" concept initiated by the United States and Japan, apparently designed to promote securi...