Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains, earnings recovery hopes

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday on sharp gains overnight on Wall Street and expectations for a recovery in earnings by Japanese companies for fiscal 2020. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 86.45 points, or 0.30 percent, from Tuesday to 28,448.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 12.65 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,859.67. Gainers were led by transportation equipment, rubber product and textile and apparel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 105.03-04 yen compared with 104.94-105.04 yen in New...