Tokyo stocks rise in morning on U.S. aid hopes, carmakers' gains

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning on fresh hopes for U.S. coronavirus stimulus and notable gains in automakers and car components makers with recovering earnings. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 190.14 points, or 0.67 percent, from Tuesday to 28,552.31. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.63 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,862.65. Gainers were led by air transportation, transportation equipment and land transportation issues.