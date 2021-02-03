Tennis: Osaka reaches quarterfinals of Australian Open warm-up event

Newsfrom Japan

Naomi Osaka overcame an early setback Wednesday before continuing her Australian Open warm-up in winning fashion, beating Britain's Katie Boulter 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne. A day after playing her first competitive match in roughly five months, the world No. 3 struggled in the opening set against No. 371 Boulter, who was coming off a win against 48th-ranked American Coco Gauff. The 23-year-old Osaka seized control of the contest from the second set, however, closing it out in 1 hour, 47 minutes and extending her unbeaten run to 13 matche...