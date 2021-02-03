MURC joins hands with SCS-Invictus to enhance consulting in Asia

Economy

Japanese think tank Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co. has tied up with Singapore-based international accounting firm SCS-Invictus Holdings Pte. Ltd. in an effort to enhance its customer support services in Asia. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding Monday on referring customers to each other and promoting human and intellectual exchanges, the Tokyo-based arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said in a news release Tuesday. The alliance enables MURC to optimize the wide range of networks between SCS-Invictus and local businesses in offering its strategy consulting ser...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News