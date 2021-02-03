Tokyo stocks end higher on solid earnings, U.S. stimulus hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday on buying in major Japanese companies with solid earnings and forecasts while fresh hopes for U.S. coronavirus stimulus also boosted investor sentiment. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 284.33 points, or 1.00 percent, from Tuesday at 28,646.50. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 24.07 points, or 1.30 percent, higher at 1,871.09. Gainers were led by air transportation, real estate and transportation equipment issues.